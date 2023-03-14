Annual fundraiser ladling up support for school meal and snack programs
An annual fundraiser is back for another year, fighting childhood hunger one bowlful at a time.
The Stone Soup fundraiser kicked off Monday, setting the table for the week-long event hosted by The Child Nutrition Council of Manitoba (CNCM).
Participating restaurants from across Manitoba have created a signature soup for the fundraiser, with $1 of each bowl going to CNCM.
After that, diners will have a chance to vote on their favourites.
All funds raised will go to support Manitoba school meal and snack programs.
Last year’s event brought in just over $29,000 from individual and corporate donations.
Janelle Wotton, a community dietician with CNCM, said school meal and snack programs are vital for kids to not only have access to food, but also to help build nutritional skills.
“We’re hearing from schools that students are trying fruits and vegetables that they’ve never tried before, or they’re gaining the skills of how to prepare those, so then you can go home and you know how to cut up broccoli or you know how to peel a fruit and serve it to yourself,” she said.
Child hunger continues to be a major concern, as Canada grapples with the fallout of the pandemic and soaring food prices amid inflationary pressures.
According to a report released in October by Food Banks Canada, the number of people using food banks across the country surged to an all-time high in 2022.
The annual report found there were nearly 1.5 million visits to food backs in March 2022 - a figure that was 15 per cent higher than the number of visits in the same month in 2021, and 35 per cent higher than visits in March 2019 before the pandemic hit.
To meet the need, Wotton said this year’s event has expanded throughout the province, in a push to spread the word about the availability of these programs.
“There’s communities that may not know their school is accessing our funding and is offering food to students throughout the day.”
A list of participating restaurants can be found on CNCM’s website.
- With files from the Canadian Press
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
LIVE AT 12 PM
LIVE AT 12 PM | RCMP to announce arrests, drug and gun seizures from organized crime investigation
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Victims identified in deadly Amqui, Que. truck crash; suspect likely to face first-degree murder charges
More information was released Tuesday about the victims who were struck by a pickup truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui in the Lower St. Lawrence region. Quebec provincial police spokesperson Claude Dorion said that two men aged 73 and 65 were killed when they were walking on the side of the road and nine others were injured, including a baby less than a year old and a three-year-old toddler.
Thinking of an alternative lender? What it could mean for your mortgage
As economic conditions make it harder to qualify for a mortgage, Canadians are increasingly looking to alternative lenders, particularly amid interest rates. CTVNews.ca looks at why Canadians are seeking private lenders and the potential benefits and risks attached to them.
Canadian cardiologists debunk Florida COVID-19 vaccine claims
Two U.S. health agencies have published a letter warning that 'misleading' claims Florida's surgeon general made about COVID-19 vaccines last month could be harmful to the public. In Canada, health-care professionals share their own concerns.
PM Trudeau says foreign interference special rapporteur to be named in 'coming days'
A week after committing to name a new special rapporteur to take on assessing the allegations of federal election interference by China and the issue of foreign meddling overall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should know who he's picked 'in the coming days or week.'
Canadians uninterested in King Charles' coronation, monarchy, survey suggests
New polling results suggest Canadians are largely indifferent to King Charles III, and more than half believe his May 6 coronation is the right time for the country to reconsider its ties with the monarchy.
White House calls on Pence to apologize for 'homophobic joke' about Buttigieg
The White House on Monday called on Mike Pence to apologize for his remark that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had gone on 'maternity leave,' saying that the former vice president's 'homophobic joke' at the Gridiron Club dinner on Saturday was 'offensive and inappropriate.'
opinion | Tips on how to get the most out of your TFSA
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect this year. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines eight tips on how Canadians can get the most out of this popular savings account.
Facebook parent Meta slashes another 10,000 jobs
Facebook parent Meta is slashing another 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as the social media pioneer cuts costs.
Singh says budget will have money for dental care as NDP push for another GST rebate
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says he thinks his party has more leverage to push for things it wants in the next federal budget, which is set to be released March 28.
Regina
-
Before Bedard, there was 'The Rat.' See him play in the early 80s.
Dale Derkatch was a left-handed shooter, who stood at about five foot five inches, and weighed less than 150 pounds. But make no mistake, he didn’t let his size get in the way of setting records.
-
Portion of Highway 1 reopens near Swift Current
A stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway was closed in southwest Saskatchewan Tuesday morning.
-
103 people in Sask. died from suspected overdoses in the first 2 months of 2023
Criticism mounted in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Monday as suspected overdoses in the province surpassed 100 for 2023.
Saskatoon
-
Before Bedard, there was 'The Rat.' See him play in the early 80s.
Dale Derkatch was a left-handed shooter, who stood at about five foot five inches, and weighed less than 150 pounds. But make no mistake, he didn’t let his size get in the way of setting records.
-
Sask. town seeks world record for people wearing inflatable dinosaur costumes
A business owner in Dundurn, Sask. is spearheading an attempt to break the world record for the most people wearing inflatable dinosaur customs in one place.
-
University of Sask. launches policy aimed at preventing Indigenous identity fraud
The University of Saskatchewan (U of S) has launched a new online system to prevent Indigenous identity fraud.
Northern Ontario
-
Topless protester crashes Junos broadcast, Weeknd wins 5th award
A wildly unpredictable Juno Awards unfolded on Monday as a topless protester charged the stage, leading to some feisty words from Avril Lavigne, while an absent the Weeknd emerged the top winner this year.
-
Sudbury, Ont., murder suspect denies killing victim, says he fled crime scene in fear and panic
For the first time, Robert Steven Wright has given his version of events of the morning of Jan. 27, 1998, the day Renee Sweeney was stabbed to death.
-
Canadian cardiologists debunk Florida COVID-19 vaccine claims
Two U.S. health agencies have published a letter warning that 'misleading' claims Florida's surgeon general made about COVID-19 vaccines last month could be harmful to the public. In Canada, health-care professionals share their own concerns.
Edmonton
-
Kitscoty 18-year-old charged with sexual assault, interference of youth
An 18-year-old from a village east of Edmonton has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference of a minor.
-
Streaker momentarily steals Juno stage in Edmonton
A shirtless woman stole the Junos stage at Rogers Place for a few minutes Monday evening before being escorted away by security.
-
Red carpet rolled out at Rogers Place for 2023 Juno Awards
The red carpet rolled out and fans and limousines lined the streets in downtown Edmonton for the 2023 Juno Awards.
Toronto
-
Families locked out of dead relatives' phones face 'grisly problem' accessing fingerprint, FaceID
In funeral homes across Toronto, there’s a growing dilemma facing staff: the digital remnants of a deceased person's life are trapped behind the lock screen of the phone they left behind, and a fingerprint or face scan is the family’s last hope for access before the body is buried.
-
What does quiet hiring mean? These Toronto experts weigh in
Months after the phrase 'quiet quitting' started circulating on social media, the concept of 'quiet hiring'
-
Looking to rent one-bedroom apartment in Toronto? A new report suggests you will be paying more than $2,500 a month
The average cost of rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto has eclipsed $2,500 and is now up more than 20 per cent year-over-year, a new report has found.
Calgary
-
Calgary city council to debate safety bylaws after protests at library drag events
Calgary's city council is set to discuss updating one bylaw and bringing in another to address protests at drag events.
-
Here's when Zellers is opening in Calgary
Calgary's Zellers location will be among the first to open in Canada.
-
Alcohol tax set to kick in, impacting local breweries
A federal tax hike of 6.3 per cent on alcohol is set to kick in April 1, impacting breweries that make more than 75,000 hectolitres annually.
Montreal
-
Victims identified in deadly Amqui, Que. truck crash; suspect likely to face first-degree murder charges
More information was released Tuesday about the victims who were struck by a pickup truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui in the Lower St. Lawrence region. Quebec provincial police spokesperson Claude Dorion said that two men aged 73 and 65 were killed when they were walking on the side of the road and nine others were injured, including a baby less than a year old and a three-year-old toddler.
-
Video shows cars fall into St. Lawrence River during ice racing event near Montreal
A dramatic video posted on social media shows two cars falling through the ice on the St. Lawrence River at a racing event south of Montreal.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Wintery weather will continue in Montreal as St. Paddy's Day Parade approaches
The final week of winter will feature more snowy weather for Southwestern Quebec. A low-pressure system over the US Northeast will bring light snow into Montreal through the day on Tuesday. However, snowfall warnings are in effect for the Eastern Townships with up to 20 cm of accumulation in the forecast through Tuesday night.
Ottawa
-
Here's when Zellers is opening in Ottawa
Zellers is opening its first two locations in Ottawa next week, nearly a decade after most of its stores across Canada closed.
-
Canadian government invests $76M to process 'record number' of air travel complaints
The Canadian Government announced Tuesday it will provide close to $76-million over three years to the Canadian Transport Agency (CTA) in an effort to reduce the backlog of the recent 'record number' of air traveller complaints.
-
Ongoing LRT construction frustrates Hwy. 174 commuters
Ongoing LRT construction in Ottawa's east end has some commuters unhappy with lane reductions along Highway 174.
Atlantic
-
$140 million announced to help modernize N.S. Michelin plant to produce more tires for electric vehicles
Michelin says it plans to spend $140 million to modernize its plant in Bridgewater, N.S., to help meet the global demand for tires for electric vehicles.
-
Snowfall warnings issued ahead of midweek nor'easter
A coastal storm strengthening near Cape Cod, Mass., early Tuesday morning will move towards the southwest of Nova Scotia on Wednesday before moving east of the Maritimes Thursday.
-
Dr. Lisa Barrett weighs in on vaccines, masks three years into the pandemic
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Lisa Barrett weighed in on where we’ve been and where we’re going with the COVID-19 pandemic during an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko Monday night.
Kitchener
-
Police looking for shooter after 2 homes in 2 southwestern Ont. communities damaged by gunfire
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after homes and vehicles in two small southwestern Ontario communities were damaged by bullets.
-
Cambridge Zellers will be among first locations in Canada to open
The resurgence of Zellers in Ontario and Alberta is soon approaching as the discount retailer announced the opening of its first locations on March 23, including at Cambridge Centre mall.
-
Teen arrested after threatening girl who egged his home with a knife
An 18-year-old man is facing a weapons charge after his house was egged by a teenage girl and he allegedly followed her with a knife.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian involved in Abbotsford collision: police
A pedestrian was involved in a collision in Abbotsford Tuesday morning, prompting an hours-long road closure.
-
1 person found dead in vehicle after report of shots fired in Surrey: RCMP
One person is dead and an investigation has been launched after a shooting in Surrey’s Grandview Heights area Monday night.
-
'It takes a village': Non-profit urges people across Lower Mainland to sign up as youth caregivers
A Vancouver non-profit organization that pairs youth with family caregivers is urging people across the Lower Mainland to open up their homes if they have room to spare.
Vancouver Island
-
Part of E&N rail line being returned to island First Nation
A section of the E&N rail line land is being returned to the Snaw-Naw-As First Nation reserve north of Nanaimo as the provincial and federal governments continue to mull what to do with the aged rail line.
-
Premier David Eby says U.S. clean energy incentives bring 'challenge' to B.C.
British Columbia Premier David Eby made his first international trip as the province's leader Monday, visiting Washington state to talk about shared priorities and clean technology.
-
Victoria police officer stabbed with needle during overdose response
A Victoria police officer was stabbed with a syringe while responding to a drug overdose Saturday night. The police department says officers were patrolling the 900-block of Pandora Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when they were notified that someone had overdosed nearby.