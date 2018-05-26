

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





The tenth annual Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad continued to rake in the funds with riders raising more than $350,000 towards prostate cancer research and education.

The funds raised this year bring the total number up to $2.2-million over ten years since the event’s inception.

The unofficial number of riders this year nearly matched the record of 1,510 set in 2017 as 1,490 riders took to the streets Saturday.

“We are so very grateful to all our riders, pledge donors, sponsors and volunteers,” said MRFD co-chair, Moe Sabourin. “The TELUS Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad has led the nation over the past few years in terms of funds raised and total number of registered riders.”

The ride started in Winnipeg at Polo Park mall on Saturday morning going down Portage Avenue to Assiniboia Downs, north to Selkirk, Gimli and then back.

The event is led by the Winnipeg Police Association with a volunteer organizing committee comprised of community members and business leaders.