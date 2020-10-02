WINNIPEG -- ‘Ride Alone Together’ is the new format for the annual Manitoba Ride for Dad motorcycle ride due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While changes had to be made, organizers did not want to cancel the event entirely.

“Our intention was to deliver Ride Day in the same manner as our previous 11 years,” said Kirk Van Alstyne, co-chair of Manitoba Ride for Dad. “However, with the reality of the COVID-19 virus, we must comply with all provincial health guidelines, and employing a ‘Ride Alone Together’ (RAT Ride) format does just that.”

This year riders can collect pledges and drop them off at the Manitoba Ride for Dad tent at the CF Polo Park mall parking lot by Earls. Rides can then pick their route and hit the road.

“We invite all motorcycle enthusiasts to register for the Ride online and collect pledge donations,” says Kirk Van Alstyne, co-chair of Manitoba Ride For Dad. “Prostate cancer is still one of the leading causes of death in men and the need for research funds continues – pandemic or no pandemic.”

The event raises money to fight prostate cancer in the province. In 2019, $350,000 was raised, which brings the total amount raised for prostate cancer research and education over the last 11 years to over $2.5 million. Nationally the organization has raised more than $30 million.

If you want to join this year’s event, there’s still time.

October 3, 2020 is the last day of the ‘Ride Alone Together’ event. You can find more information here.