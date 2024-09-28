WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Annual train show pulls into Red River Ex

    A model train stands still on a set of tracks at Red River Exhibition Park on Sept. 28, 2024. (Dan Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg) A model train stands still on a set of tracks at Red River Exhibition Park on Sept. 28, 2024. (Dan Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    Train enthusiasts can chug down to Red River Exhibition Park this weekend for an annual event that celebrates all things locomotive.

    Mega Train Manitoba pulled into Exhibition Place Saturday. The hobby show and sale features an indoor ride-on train, remote control vehicles, plastic models, drag racing and more than 60 vendors.

    “We just keep expanding every year and having a fun time for families,” said Manitoba Mega Train coordinator Susan Dorge. “The whole idea is to support families here in Manitoba, and with that, also support the St. Amant Centre.”

    This year marks the 12th annual Manitoba Mega Train show, which has offered activities for visitors of all ages.

    “Whether you’d be two or 92, doesn’t matter,” Dorge said. “You just come in, have fun, look at trains.”

    Those who are looking to pick up a model train hobby can get on the right track, too.

    “If you're looking to start off in trains of any size, this is the place to do it because you're going to buy a used one and see whether your child likes it or not, and then if they like it and stay with it, then you can go buy new,” said Dorge.

    Dorge also said Winnipeg’s train collector community is tight-knit, and events like Manitoba Mega Train help bring new members on board.

    The event runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission for those ages 13 and older costs $12, kids ages four to 12 are $6, and anyone younger is free. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    • One injured in Midland fire

      Midland Fire Service, Southern Georgian Bay OPP and County of Simcoe paramedics responded to an early Saturday morning fire at a residence in Midland, which sent one person to hospital.

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News