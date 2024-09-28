Annual train show pulls into Red River Ex

Train enthusiasts can chug down to Red River Exhibition Park this weekend for an annual event that celebrates all things locomotive.

Mega Train Manitoba pulled into Exhibition Place Saturday. The hobby show and sale features an indoor ride-on train, remote control vehicles, plastic models, drag racing and more than 60 vendors.

“We just keep expanding every year and having a fun time for families,” said Manitoba Mega Train coordinator Susan Dorge. “The whole idea is to support families here in Manitoba, and with that, also support the St. Amant Centre.”

This year marks the 12th annual Manitoba Mega Train show, which has offered activities for visitors of all ages.

“Whether you’d be two or 92, doesn’t matter,” Dorge said. “You just come in, have fun, look at trains.”

Those who are looking to pick up a model train hobby can get on the right track, too.

“If you're looking to start off in trains of any size, this is the place to do it because you're going to buy a used one and see whether your child likes it or not, and then if they like it and stay with it, then you can go buy new,” said Dorge.

Dorge also said Winnipeg’s train collector community is tight-knit, and events like Manitoba Mega Train help bring new members on board.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission for those ages 13 and older costs $12, kids ages four to 12 are $6, and anyone younger is free. Tickets can be purchased at the door.