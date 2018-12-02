

CTV Winnipeg





A Manitoba grain elevator built in 1927 came crumbling down on Sunday.

Located about 15 kilometres north of Brandon, the Forrest grain elevator was operated by Manitoba Pool Elevators until the facility closed in 1980.

Since then it’s been used for private grain storage.

In 1956, a wooden crib annex was built beside it, which was demolished earlier in November.

This is the third elevator to be demolished to far this year.

The Manitoba Historical Society says there are only 130 surviving elevators in the province.