'Another systemic failure': Manitoba organization calling for inquiry into the death of missing child

    An advocate organization is calling for an inquiry following the death of a six-year-old boy who went missing in Shamattawa First Nation.

    Manitoba RCMP announced the body of Johnson Redhead was found around 7:45 p.m. Sunday in a wooded area in Shamattawa, Man.

    He went missing Wednesday morning after attending a breakfast program, but he never arrived at class.

    Now, the Manitoba Foster Parent Association wants an inquiry into his death, saying the lack of coordination in his care led to him going missing.

    The organization said this incident highlights the need for collaboration between different systems to protect children with complex needs.

    "Unfortunately, Johnson Redhead and his outcome is another systemic failure on Manitoba's part," said Brittany Bannerman, the chair of the Diversity Committee for the Manitoba Foster Parent Association.

    Bannerman and the association said Redhead – who was non-verbal and autistic – should have been receiving more support to ensure all of his needs were being met.

    "If they had properly set Johnson up with those supports, Johnson would have had a full-time (educational assistant) at school. Johnson would have had a caregiver that was attending the breakfast program with him and would have brought him to class. Johnson would have had many things in place to ensure this didn't happen."

    Bannerman also highlighted these issues are magnified in northern Manitoba, and the lack of resources continuously fall short for everyone in those areas.

    "Honestly, I could probably go on for hours about 'the lack of' in northern Manitoba. Their schools do not have enough supports, their after-school programs do not have enough supports."

    Bannerman said there needs to be better collaborative communication across all systems to best protect children.

    The Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth hasn't confirmed yet whether a review into Redhead's death will be launched. However, it is mandated to investigate if a child had been receiving certain government or health services in the year prior to their death.

    In an email to CTV News Winnipeg, a ministerial spokesperson said the province is grieving Redhead's death.

    "Given the ongoing RCMP investigation and out of respect for Johnson's family and their privacy, we cannot provide any more information at this time.”

