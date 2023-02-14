Answering your questions about the unidentified flying objects

Four suspicious floating objects were blasted out of the sky over the last nine days, including a suspected Chinese spy balloon, leaving many people with unanswered questions.

Now, the search continues for the debris of three of these objects; however, it’s still unknown what the objects actually are.

“The other three we really don’t know,” said James Fergusson, deputy director for the U of M’s Centre for Defence and Security Studies, in an interview on Monday.

“We have suspicions, of course, and we can speculate, but until all the debris is collected and analyzed, then I think we’ll get some more details from both governments.”

Fergusson said the four floating objects are a concern, but it is best to not go “off the deep end” with it.

He added that major powers, including the United States and Russia, are always gathering intelligence in several different ways.

“This is not about spy satellites, per se, about taking pictures. This is probably about signals, trying to listen in on communications for a variety of strategic and political interests,” Fergusson said.

“For the time being, we just have to wait and see.”

Fergusson noted that at this point, it is unknown if all four objects have to do with intelligence gathering.

To identify what the objects are, those involved in the recovery efforts will need to look at the payloads the objects were carrying.

“It will also give them an idea of where it came from because there will be markers in the debris that will tell you,” Fergusson said.

What we do know from this situation is that NORAD, the organization responsible for aerospace warning and control in Canada and the United States, is doing its job “effectively,” according to Fergusson.

He said NORAD knew about an object and determined it was a potential threat, which led to the prime minister’s decision to have it shot down.

“Really, this is a positive thing for NORAD and the important role, which most people in Canada don’t understand that it plays,” Fergusson said.

The situation has also highlighted how vital the defence relationship is between Canada and the United States. Fergusson said the fundamental foundation of the relationship is that the United States cannot defend itself without defending Canada and vice versa.

“It’s probably the most important defence relationship that Canada has, and to some degree, is the most important defence relationship the United States has,” Fergusson said.

- With files from CTV’s Maralee Caruso.