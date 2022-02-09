Anti-mask protest planned at CF Polo Park this weekend

Customers wait outside Polo Park shopping mall on May 4, 2020. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg) Customers wait outside Polo Park shopping mall on May 4, 2020. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island