WINNIPEG -- Here are the top five most-read stories on CTV News Winnipeg in November.

The Manitoba government announced the entire province will be moving to the critical or red level on the pandemic response system.

CTV's Kayla Rosen reports.

This report was first published on Nov. 10, 2020.

Hundreds of Manitobans gathered in Steinbach to protest COVID-19 restrictions implemented across the province, which led to at least one of the rally's speakers being handed a $1,200 ticket for violating the very orders they were protesting.

CTV's Danton Unger reports.

This report was first published on Nov. 14, 2020

New restrictions in Manitoba will limit the number of people allowed to gather in private homes to further halt the spread of COVID-19.

CTV's Charles Lefebvre reports.

This report was first published on Nov. 19, 2020

As cases of COVID-19 have continued to climb throughout the province, the message from Manitoba's top doctor has been to limit contact outside your house.

CTV's Devon McKendrick reports.

This report was first published on Nov. 10, 2020

A minister at a church near Steinbach, Man. who spoke at an anti-mask rally in the COVID-19-stricken city, has been handed two tickets after holding a church service on Sunday morning.

CTV's Kayla Rosen and Danton Unger report.

This report was first published on Nov. 23, 2020.