WINNIPEG -- A protest planned for Saturday outside Steinbach's city hall is going ahead despite the mayor asking protest organizers to reconsider holding the event in the community.

In a statement Manitoba Together, the group involved in organizing the rally, said the protest is a stand against Premier Brian Pallister and the Manitoba government for "stripping away all of our freedoms as well as all of the deaths and mental health abuses this Manitoba Government is inflicting upon its people."

On Friday, Steinbach mayor Earl Funk said he is perplexed why a group of out of town organizers, who took part in a November 2020 protest in the city, needed to return after already getting their points across.

Manitoba RCMP told CTV News they are aware of the rally and will be monitoring it.

Steinbach was a COVID-19 hotspot this past November when the previous rally was held, having one of the country's highest test positivity rates.

As of Friday, Steinbach has 11 active cases, with 1056 people having recovered.

