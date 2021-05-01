WINNIPEG -- A few dozen people attended an anti-restriction rally at the Forks on Saturday, for the third weekend in a row.

Demonstrators gathered by the Canadian Museum for Human Rights around 2 p.m. and then headed out for a loop around the Forks before heading out on Winnipeg streets.

The Forks rally is one of two anti-restriction protests planned on Saturday, the other in Winkler.

The province urged all Manitobans to obey public health orders in order to avoid fines in an enforcement bulletin on Friday.

"Enforcement officers will be present at any rallies, large gatherings, and events this weekend and will be closely monitoring events," the province said in the bulletin. "Officials advise the choice to defy public health orders is a serious offence and violators will be held to account."

Last Sunday’s rally at the Forks drew hundreds of people and resulted in 20 $1,296 fines issued. The Forks also closed its doors that afternoon as a precautionary measure.

The province added the event is still under investigation and more charges are expected.

Saturday’s rally in Winkler is planned for 6 p.m., according to a social media post.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more details when they become available.

With file from CTVs Devon McKendrick