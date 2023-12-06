WINNIPEG
    Anti-Semitic posters found on U of M campus, university says

    The University of Manitoba says it has found anti-Semitic posters on its campus and is seeking a police investigation.

    In a statement posted on its website Tuesday, the university said the posters were found in several buildings on campus. The statement does not specify the contents of the posters found, only that they included 'anti-Semitic language and defamatory statements' against the late Israel Asper – the namesake of the Asper School of Business.

    "We have removed every identified poster and continue to patrol campus to support a safe environment," the statement reads.

    The university says it has contacted the Winnipeg Police Service and asked police to investigate. CTV News has reached out to police for more information.

    "UM calls out racism and antisemitism in all its forms and does not tolerate the distribution of hateful propaganda on our campuses," the U of M said in its statement.

    CTV News has reached out for further comment from the university.

    This story will be updated.

