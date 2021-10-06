AP source: NHL investigates Kane for fake vaccine card

File - In this Oct. 13, 2019, file photo, San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane against the Calgary Flames during an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif. A Las Vegas Strip casino is suing Kane, alleging he failed to repay a $500,000 gambling debt racked up during a league playoff series visit to Las Vegas last April. Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas lawyer Lawrence Semenza III declined Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, to comment about the civil lawsuit filed Monday against Kane. (AP / Jeff Chiu, File) File - In this Oct. 13, 2019, file photo, San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane against the Calgary Flames during an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif. A Las Vegas Strip casino is suing Kane, alleging he failed to repay a $500,000 gambling debt racked up during a league playoff series visit to Las Vegas last April. Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas lawyer Lawrence Semenza III declined Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, to comment about the civil lawsuit filed Monday against Kane. (AP / Jeff Chiu, File)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers

'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland arrive to a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island