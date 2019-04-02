Winnipeg police said a suspected meth lab taken apart in an apartment building in the River-Osborne area contained chemicals that could be deadly.

A 29-year-old man has been charged.

The lab was discovered Saturday, when police said a contractor, who was called to deal with a water drip at a multi-family residence in the 100 block of Mayfair Avenue, stumbled upon the operation.

“When we went into this lab, the stove was on, elements had to be turned off, the lab was in the process of a cook,” said Const. Rob Carver, Winnipeg Police Service.

“This wasn’t a haphazard operation,” said Carver, noting officers seized a pressure cooker, a chemical suit with gloves and a self-contained breathing apparatus, along with “precursor chemicals” that included Drano, acid and red phosphorus, which he said are “typically used in the production of methamphetamine.”

“The toxic chemicals that are used in these labs can produce gases that would kill someone walking into the room very quickly, and I know that some of the concerns are that exposure to the gas, even if you’re removed, that you can still risk death. They’re incredibly dangerous, as well as there’s explosive concerns as well.”

Carver said the process required to cook drugs adds another element of risk. “When they’re mixed and being cooked, they produce other chemicals that are even more toxic, typically gases, which is why we have trained individuals who go in in full gear, with self-contained breathing, full suits.

“It’s very dangerous, we had to evacuate the whole building,” he said. Transit buses were brought in to house affected residents temporarily.

Carver said clandestine drug labs are rare, and most of the meth in Winnipeg is brought in rather than produced here.

“One of the reasons that methamphetamine is brought into the country – there’s such a heavy flow of it – the labs that are used to produce it are very large labs. We’re just not seeing those in the Winnipeg area," he said.

“There wasn’t a huge quantity of meth that was seized,” said Carver, adding a caveat that police rely on Health Canada to test and confirm the nature of a substance and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Carver said the resident of the suite returned home while police were still on scene and was arrested.

In addition to possession and production of a controlled substance, police said the suspect has also been charged with mischief, alleging he became aggressive and damaged a holding cell while in custody.

Conal Patrick Moran, 29, remains in custody.