Apartment death being treated as homicide: Winnipeg police

    Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a man Tuesday morning as a possible homicide.

    According to police, officers were called to an apartment building in the 800 block of Main Street at 9:15 a.m.

    An unresponsive man was found inside a suite. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead. A name has not been released.

    The homicide unit is now investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

