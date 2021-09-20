Apartment fire injures four people and dog: WFPS

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service helped rescue several residents and pets from a burning apartment building Sunday evening.

WFPS was called to the three-storey apartment in the 200 block of River Avenue around 6:47 p.m.

WFPS said when crews arrived, they encountered heavy smoke coming from the building. They launched an offensive attack, declaring the fire under control at 7:01 p.m.

According to the WFPS, most occupants safely self-evacuated the building. Three residents, however, were trapped and required rescue by crews.

Four residents were treated on the scene by paramedics. Two of them were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

WFPS crews found one dog that sustained injuries from the fire, which its owner took to a veterinary clinic.

Several hamsters were also safely removed from the building, noted the WFPS.

The City of Winnipeg said several suites sustained fire, smoke and water damage. The City’s Emergency Social Services Department is helping displaced residents find alternate accommodations until their suites are safe to live in.

No damage estimates are available.

WFPS said preliminary observations suggest the fire was accidental and caused by unattended cooking.