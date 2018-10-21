

CTV Winnipeg





An apartment building in the 1000 block of Taylor Avenue had to be evacuated early Sunday morning after a fire broke out in one of the suites.

No one was hurt, said the city in a news release.

Fire crews arrived at 2:30 a.m. to find a three-storey block filled with smoke, prompting the decision to clear the building.

Firefighters managed to keep the fire contained to a single suite and cleared the air enough so that most residents could go home, the city said, adding the cause of the fire is under investigation and the potential cost of the damage unavailable.