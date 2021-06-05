WINNIPEG -- An early morning apartment building fire in Winnipeg’s West Alexander neighbourhood sent two people to hospital in stable condition, one of whom was a firefighter.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it responded to a fire alarm in an eight-suite building in the 100 block of Kate Street at 4:53 a.m.

Smoke could be seen coming from the building when crews arrived. After a short offensive attack, the fire was declared under control about half an hour later.

Most of the building’s residents managed to get out before firefighters arrived, with the exception of one person who needed help getting to safety.

One firefighter was injured during the response, and on-scene paramedics transported another person to hospital. The WFPS said both people were in stable condition.

No damage estimates are available.

WFPS believes the fire was started accidentally with some careless disposal of smoking materials. They recommend cigarettes should always be put out in ashtrays or deep metal containers and should never be extinguished in pots, on grass or thrown from vehicle windows.

SELKIRK AVENUE FIRE

WFPS members encountered smoke and flames coming from a home when responding to a different house fire just before 10:00 p.m. Friday night.

The fire service said they responded to reports of a fire in the 800 block of Selkirk Avenue at 9:54 p.m.

After launching an offensive attack, the fire was declared under control about twenty minutes later.

One neighbouring home was temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

A search of the fire-damaged home showed no one inside. No injuries were reported.

No damage estimates were not available and the cause of the fire is under investigation.