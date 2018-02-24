Featured
Apartment suite blaze injures firefighter: city
Crews responded to the blaze around 1:15 p.m. in the 500 block of River Avenue. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, February 24, 2018 4:27PM CST
A Winnipeg apartment fire Saturday afternoon caused a firefighter to suffer a minor injury, according to the city.
Crews responded to the blaze around 1:15 p.m. in the 500 block of River Avenue. The fire was contained to one suite.
The city said a transit bus was used to shelter tenants from smoke.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was assessed on scene.
No damage estimate is available and the cause is under investigation.