

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg apartment fire Saturday afternoon caused a firefighter to suffer a minor injury, according to the city.

Crews responded to the blaze around 1:15 p.m. in the 500 block of River Avenue. The fire was contained to one suite.

The city said a transit bus was used to shelter tenants from smoke.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was assessed on scene.

No damage estimate is available and the cause is under investigation.