Appeal approved for condo unit on controversial property

Drawings of a proposed condo unit that would be built at 514 Wellington Crescent. Feb. 15, 2023. (Source: Prairie Architects) Drawings of a proposed condo unit that would be built at 514 Wellington Crescent. Feb. 15, 2023. (Source: Prairie Architects)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island