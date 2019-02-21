

CTV Winnipeg





Community members against the location proposed for of the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre are expected to attend an appeal hearing Thursday.

Last month, city council agreed to a conditional use and rezoning application to pave the way for the 50-bed long-term treatment facility on the old Vimy Arena site.



READ MORE: Protest planned by community group opposed to Bruce Oake recovery centre's location

Around 170 people launched an appeal at city hall against the conditional use approval, together with more than 600 letters.



One woman wrote: “I am concerned for the safety of children playing in the area and the increase of violence seen with drug addicts."



READ MORE: Community committee approves land use plan for Bruce Oake Recovery Centre



Mayor Brian Bowman said he supports the centre in the city’s battle against the drug crisis.