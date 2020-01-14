WINNIPEG -- The arbitration hearing over changes to the police pension plan begins on Tuesday.

In November, Winnipeg’s city council voted 9-7 to scale back the pension plan, which also carried a motion about using some of the savings to pay for officer salaries.

The changes passed by council include removing overtime as a pensionable earning, increasing officer contributions and altering early retirement provisions.

At the Nov. 21 council meeting, the officer’s union argued that the city can’t legally make these changes to what it says is part of a signed collective agreement, while Mayor Brian Bowman said the pension is not sustainable.

The city said it’s received a legal opinion on making the unilateral changes to the pension outside of the collective bargaining process.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that the Winnipeg Police Board also supports the council directive to use millions of dollars in savings from changes to the police pension plan to stave off job cuts.

The arbitration hearing over this matter begins Tuesday at 9 a.m. at RBC Convention Centre Winnipeg.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

