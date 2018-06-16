Winnipeg police say the search for a missing Winnipeg husband and father about an hour north of the city is winding down.

59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit disappeared Monday June 4. He’s believed to have last been seen at his custodial job at 380 Keewatin Street. His van was found the next morning in the plaza next door with the passenger side window smashed.

On Saturday, his son Edward said family members and volunteers were returning to the Arborg area to meet with farmers and raise awareness about his dad’s case.

Winnipeg police said there are no Winnipeg Police led searches planned for Saturday or over the weekend.

Homicide investigators have been digging into the missing person’s case, which police have called complex and confusing.

Police said investigators believe Balaquit was the victim of the crime.

Wednesday members of Winnipeg police’s ground search and rescue, along with member of the RCMP and volunteers combed a rural area south of Arborg. Searchers combed ditches, farmyard and industrial areas looking for Balaquit and evidence.

Friday police said the search was winding down.

“I can tell you the bulk of the search in the Arborg area is wound down. We may have some officers still in the area, but not with the intensive search activities as you may have seen in the last couple of days,” said Const. Rob Carver at a news conference on Friday.

“In terms of anything we may or may not have found, there’s nothing we can release. It’s still an ongoing investigation.”

“Homicide investigators are still fairly positive that this is going to move forward and that there is no indication that because we are not searching we are stuck, or have pulled back,” Carver said.