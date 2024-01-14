WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Arctic air over Manitoba leads to extreme cold warning for most of province

    An extreme cold warning has been issued for the majority of Manitoba as an arctic air mass sweeps over the province.
    The majority of Manitoba is under a special weather statement as arctic air is sweeping over the province.

    The extreme cold warning was issued Sunday morning by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) saying "very cold wind chills" are expected through Tuesday. The temperature with the wind chill is expected to range from minus 40 to minus 55.

    "An arctic air mass continues to bring dangerously cold temperatures to the region," said ECCC. "Extreme cold puts everyone at risk."

    ECCC is reminding people to cover up if they have to be outside, noting exposed skin can develop frostbite in minutes.

    "Very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia."

    People are also being told to keep their pets indoors as the cold weather is too cold for them as well.

