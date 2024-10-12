Argonauts top Blue Bombers 14-11 to end Winnipeg's eight-game win streak

Jake Ceresna credited a collective defensive effort for the Toronto Argonauts' 14-11 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday.

The veteran defensive lineman notched one of seven sacks on Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros in a win that secured a playoff spot for Toronto and denied Winnipeg's attempt to clinch first place in the CFL West Division.

"The (defensive backs), the linebackers and the D-line, I think we played together," Ceresna said. "Any time the DBs are out there covering well and we get a lot of sacks, it's a tribute to them."

Toronto's victory (9-7) eliminated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from post-season play and moved the Argonauts into second place in the East Division, one point up on the Ottawa Redblacks (8-6-1), who play the Alouettes in Montreal on Monday.

The loss halted the Blue Bombers' (10-7) win streak at eight games in front of a fourth consecutive sellout crowd of 32,343 at Princess Auto Stadium.

Winnipeg could still secure first place if the Saskatchewan Roughriders lose or tie at home against the B.C. Lions on Saturday.

Collaros blamed himself for some of the takedowns.

"Got to watch the tape," he said. "I'm sure there was a couple times that I was trying to do too much and extend plays. I feel bad because I know that number's an important thing for the offensive line and they take pride in that. When you give up one on your own, it sucks."

With Toronto ahead 13-4 late in the fourth quarter, Collaros threw a deep pass to Kenny Lawler in the back of the end zone and Argonauts defensive back Mark Milton was called for pass interference.

Winnipeg needed two cracks by backup quarterback Terry Wilson to score with 4:29 remaining, squeezing Toronto's lead to 13-11.

When the Bombers got the ball back, a seventh sack of Collaros lost seven yards. He then attempted to run on third and 17 but was ruled short of the first down.

A challenge for the spot of the ball was unsuccessful and it was a turnover on downs with 58 seconds left.

Collaros was 23-of-30 passing for 249 yards with one interception.

"We're going to be very critical of ourselves, look at ourselves in the mirror and make sure that we fight to not let that happen again," Winnipeg offensive lineman Pat Neufeld said of Toronto's sackfest.

Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly completed 16 of 23 pass attempts for 203 yards, including a touchdown throw to Dave Ungerer. He wasn't sacked once.

Toronto running back Ka'Deem Carey rushed five times for 39 yards, giving him 1,005 yards on the season. He left in the second half with what head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said were back spasms.

"For us to get into the playoffs, we've got to beat the best teams in the league," Dinwiddie said. "We showed we can do that and now we've got to play better."

Winnipeg's Brady Oliveira had 12 carries for 64 yards and caught six passes for 41 yards.

Argos placekicker Lirim Hajrullahu booted field goals from 44 and 42 yards and added one convert.

Sergio Castillo connected on a 26-yard field goal for Winnipeg, but missed attempts from 42 and 48 yards. He made his one convert.

Toronto led 7-1 after the first quarter, 13-4 at halftime and kept that lead heading into the fourth quarter.

After the Argonauts went up 7-0 on Ungerer's 13-yard touchdown catch at 4:40, Winnipeg got a gift when Janarion Grant fumbled after being hit by Bombers linebacker Brian Cole, who recovered the ball at Toronto's nine-yard line.

A reception by Oliveira got Winnipeg to the two-yard line, but Wilson only gained one yard on the first sneak and was stopped on the second attempt for a turnover on downs.

Winnipeg got a single point when Castillo went wide left on a 42-yard field-goal attempt at 13:05.

A Toronto turnover led to Castillo's 26-yarder and a 7-4 score at 3:17 of the second. A pair of Hajrullahu field goals finished off the first-half scoring.

Collaros was sacked a sixth time in the third quarter and fumbled. The ball was recovered by Wynton McManis and the Argos took over at their own 26-yard line.

Winnipeg's defence denied the TD twice from the one-yard line and it was another turnover on downs.

Castillo hit the upright on a 48-yarder early in the fourth and Winnipeg conceded a single with two seconds left.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.