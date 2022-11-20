Argos beat Blue Bombers 24-23 in 109th Grey Cup
The lead changed hands a few times in a low-scoring affair, as the Toronto Argonauts beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 at the 109th Grey Cup in Regina.
It was a tight, defensive first quarter as the Argos got on the scoreboard first with a field goal from Boris Bede at 10:16.
The Bombers finally scored in the second quarter when a too many menon the field penalty against Toronto led to a third-and-goal situation, and Dakota Prukop punched it into the end zone.
Bede then kicked a 36-yard field goal with 3:30 left in the second quarter, but the Bombers' Marc Liegghio answered back with a 45-yard field goal to make the score 10-7 for Winnipeg at halftime.
After a halftime show performance from Canadian country star Josh Ross, Jordan Davis and Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line, Toronto quickly took the lead. A.J. Ouellette scored at 11:30 of the third quarter, making it 14-10 for the Argos.
Bomber quarterback Zach Collaros put together a strong drive late in the third quarter that led to a second touchdown from Prukop, putting Winnipeg back in the lead, 17-14.
Less than a minute into the fourth quarter, Janarion Grant widened the Bombers' lead with a 102 yard punt return for a touchdown, making it 23-14 for Winnipeg.
Toronto re-took the lead with 3:40 left in the fourth quarter after backup quarterback Chad Kelly threw to A.J. Ouellette for his second touchdown of the game.
It was a frenzied final few minutes, as the Bombers came within field goal range but had their attempt blocked and the Toronto Argonauts hung on to win, 24-23.
Toronto quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson led the game with 203 passing yards, while Blue Bomber running back Brady Oliveira led rushing yards with 77. It's Toronto's first Grey Cup win since 2017, when they defeated the Calgary Stampeders.
Strike averted as Ontario reaches tentative deal with education workers
A school strike has been averted in Ontario as education workers and the government reached a tentative agreement late Sunday afternoon.
