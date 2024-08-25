Arkells find drone flyer from Winnipeg concert, get footage

After putting out a call to the Winnipeg Police Service to get drone footage from their Friday night show, it appears Arkells got their wish, but from the original source of the video.

In a video posted to the Canadian band’s TikTok page, lead singer Max Kerman said he saw the drone flying closer while they were on stage headlining the Burt Block Party.

“I figured I just missed the memo that the festival was operating a drone,” he said.

“Throughout the show, I sort of developed a relationship with the drone,” Kerman continued. “And I’d signal it to come closer and then I sort of pushed it away, and they would act accordingly. I was having a great time.”

However, Kerman said he later discovered the drone was being illegally operated.

In Winnipeg, private drone use is prohibited over crowds. They must be operated away from bystanders, emergency operations and advertised events. Operators who do not comply with the regulations could face fines.

Kerman added that the band believed the drone operator was arrested, and they have asked WPS for the footage.

“It looked like it was gonna be kind of cool,” he said in the video. “I don’t know what the protocol is with how much time he has to spend in the slammer, but we’re hoping you’re lenient with him and you can get us the hard drive.”

A police spokesperson told CTV News officers located the unauthorized drone operator at the event, but didn’t arrest them. Police spoke to the individual, who was cooperative, and sent them on their way.

The drone, nor the footage, were recovered by WPS, the spokesperson said.

On Monday, the band posted an update on their Instagram, after they received an audio message from the drone operator.

"That was my drone," the person said on the recording. "I have the footage. Let me clean it up and I'll send it to you."

The video update also included shots captured on the drone from the concert, and the person talked about their interaction with police.

"They were two very nice gentlemen. They just came and asked me if I had a permit for it. They looked at my shots, they loved it. They told me I should come work for the police force."