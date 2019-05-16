Featured
Arlington and College area closed to traffic over fire
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews are on scene of a fire in the area of Arlington Street and College Avenue. CTV photo/Alex Brown
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 5:46AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, May 16, 2019 6:41AM CST
A number of streets in the Burrows area were closed to traffic because of a fire Thursday.
The Winnipeg Police Service said Arlington Street between Mountain Avenue and Redwood Avenue were closed in both directions until shortly after 7 a.m.
Additionally, College Avenue was closed between Parr Street and Sinclair Street in both directions until the same time.
More information to come.