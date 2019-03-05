

CTV Winnipeg





Multiple crews were called to the scene of a fire at a home in the 900 block of Alexander Avenue just before 1:20 Tuesday morning.

According to the Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service district chief Ted McDougall, nobody was home during the fire.

The surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution, but there was no damage.

Fire crews worked through the night to battle the “stubborn” fire, McDougall said.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, at least four fire trucks were on scene battling the fire.

Arlington Street is now open to traffic.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point.