Arlington Street reopened following fire
Firefighters battled a house fire in the 900 block of Alexander Avenue. CTV photo/Alex Brown
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 7:16AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 5, 2019 1:27PM CST
Multiple crews were called to the scene of a fire at a home in the 900 block of Alexander Avenue just before 1:20 Tuesday morning.
According to the Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service district chief Ted McDougall, nobody was home during the fire.
The surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution, but there was no damage.
Fire crews worked through the night to battle the “stubborn” fire, McDougall said.
As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, at least four fire trucks were on scene battling the fire.
Arlington Street is now open to traffic.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this point.