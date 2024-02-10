Armed and barricaded incident results in three Winnipeg officers being shot

Three officers with the Winnipeg Police Service were shot on Saturday during an armed and barricaded incident in the North End.

The situation began around 3:10 a.m. on Saturday when police received a report about a woman being held against her will at an apartment building in the 200 block of College Avenue.

According to police, several people – some of whom were thought to be armed – were believed to be in the apartment suite.

Members of the Tactical Support Team safely got some of the occupants out of the building, including the woman who was being held against her will. However, some people would not leave.

Police officers were on scene for several hours. A critical incident command was initiated, which involved crisis negotiators, the Tactical Support Team, the drone unit and uniform patrol.

During the standoff, three police officers were shot. Their injuries were non-life threatening.

Two men, who are in their 40s, were eventually taken into custody.

The Major Crimes and Homicide Units are investigating.