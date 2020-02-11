WINNIPEG -- RCMP said the “serious incident” Tuesday morning in the Eclipse area, near Dauphin, Man., has been resolved.

A police spokesperson told CTV News Winnipeg that Mounties had contained a home.

Officers said they were called to the home just after 2:10 a.m. for a potentially-hurt female. They note it was believed to be an armed and barricaded situation, and the negotiation and emergency response teams were on scene.

One suspect was taken into custody.

This is a developing story, more details to come.