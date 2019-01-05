

CTV Winnipeg





A suspect in a Friday morning home invasion was targeting the victim’s young daughters, say Winnipeg police.

Officers say it happened just before 4 a.m. in the Burrows-Central area.

They believe the suspect took out a part of the home’s electricity meter, cutting power to the house.

The 67-year-old victim, who had been watching television, then heard a knock at the door and opened it, believing it may be an electrical worker.

The suspect reportedly pushed his way inside the home and demanded to see the victim’s young daughters, according to police.

He had his face concealed and tried to pass as a police officer.

The 67-year-old quickly realized the suspect wasn’t an officer and a struggle ensued.

Things escalated when the suspect took out a large kitchen knife and threatened to kill the man.

When police arrived, the suspect surrendered and he was placed under arrest.

They believe meth may have played a role in the attack.

A search of a bag the suspect had been carrying revealed the following items:

- A clown mask

- A possible garrotte-type weapon made from a chainsaw chain and bicycle parts

- A club made from bicycle parts

- Tape

- A multi-tool with pliers

- A pair of pants with a belt

Robert Junior Spence, 28, has been charged with assault with a weapon, personating a peace officer, and failing to comply with probation, among other charges.

He was detained in custody.