A Morris man is facing weapons charges following an incident on Tuesday afternoon.

Morris RCMP say they received a call about a man with a handgun at a business on Main Street around 2:30 pm.

They say the man came into the business, where employees noticed he had a handgun in the waistband of his pants.

He was reportedly acting erratically and believed to be intoxicated by drugs.

A release sent out Wednesday says he didn’t threaten anyone, but the firearm was noticeable.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they took the man into custody without incident.

The firearm was identified as an airsoft BB gun.

A 30-year-old man is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying concealed weapon, and fail to comply with undertaking.