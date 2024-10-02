Armed man dies following officer-involved shooting in Winnipeg apartment

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Winnipeg police said officers were called to a suite in an apartment building in the 800 block of Main Street at around 12:30 p.m. There were multiple reports of a man armed with edged weapons.

Officers say the man confronted police in the hallway and officers Tasered and shot him.

Police said he was taken to hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) is now investigating.

Acting Chief Art Stannard said there were multiple calls to 911 regarding this incident.

"The male was armed with and swinging edged weapons, banging on tenant's doors," said Stannard. "All the details we received from the callers indicated there was a risk to the public."

He said the officers are now in the critical incident program. Stannard noted details are limited as the IIU investigates.