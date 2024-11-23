Armed man threatens to kill fast food employees during robbery: police

An 18-year-old Winnipeg man faces several charges after a robbery at a fast food restaurant.

According to police, officers were called to the McDonald’s in the 1100 block of Main Street around 3 a.m. Saturday for a robbery in progress.

Police said a man armed with a knife made his way to the back-kitchen area, where he demanded food and threatened to kill the employees.

The workers were able to take shelter in an office and called 911. The man then sprayed a fire extinguisher in the kitchen and restaurant area and took off.

Police said officers saw the man leaving the restaurant and arrested him. No injuries were reported.

The 18-year-old is facing a number of charges including robbery, possessing a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, mischief over $5,000, and possessing cocaine.

He is in police custody.