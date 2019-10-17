Manitoba's police watchdog said it's investigating the arrest of a Thompson, Man., girl, 16, who was diagnosed with a fractured wrist afterward.

The Independent Investigation Unit said RCMP notified them on Wednesday of an arrest that took place Oct. 8, when officers were called to a possible domestic disturbance.

Officers in Thompson tried to take the teen into custody at the scene and the IIU said force was used as she wasn’t cooperating.

She was taken to the police detachment and arrested before being released. The IIU said she went to hospital in Thompson on Oct. 12, where it was discovered that her right elbow was dislocated and her right wrist was broken.

The injury was serious enough to fall under the IIU’s mandate to investigate.

It’s asking witnesses or anyone with information or video footage that could help investigators to call 1-844-667-6060.