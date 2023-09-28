Winnipeg

    • Arrest made after alleged indecent act outside Winnipeg school

    Winnipeg police

    A 21-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested after he allegedly committed an indecent act outside of a Winnipeg elementary school.

    The incident took place Tuesday morning at École Varennes, an elementary school in the Glenlawn neighbourhood.

    Police say a man was seen outside of a school exit committing an indecent act. He ran from the school before officers arrived.

    On Thursday, police announced they arrested a 21-year-old man, who is facing a charge of committing an indecent act.

    He was taken into custody.

    Police said the school has been notified of the arrest.

    Winnipeg Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News