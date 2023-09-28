Arrest made after alleged indecent act outside Winnipeg school

A 21-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested after he allegedly committed an indecent act outside of a Winnipeg elementary school.

The incident took place Tuesday morning at École Varennes, an elementary school in the Glenlawn neighbourhood.

Police say a man was seen outside of a school exit committing an indecent act. He ran from the school before officers arrived.

On Thursday, police announced they arrested a 21-year-old man, who is facing a charge of committing an indecent act.

He was taken into custody.

Police said the school has been notified of the arrest.