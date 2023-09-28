Arrest made after alleged indecent act outside Winnipeg school
A 21-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested after he allegedly committed an indecent act outside of a Winnipeg elementary school.
The incident took place Tuesday morning at École Varennes, an elementary school in the Glenlawn neighbourhood.
Police say a man was seen outside of a school exit committing an indecent act. He ran from the school before officers arrived.
On Thursday, police announced they arrested a 21-year-old man, who is facing a charge of committing an indecent act.
He was taken into custody.
Police said the school has been notified of the arrest.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
In defiance of judge, Sask. premier to force school pronoun rules into law
A Regina King's Bench judge has issued an injunction, effectively pressing pause on Saskatchewan's new school pronoun policy.
Authorities dispatched to Britney Spears’ home over video showing singer dancing with knives
Officials were called to the southern California home of Britney Spears on Wednesday to conduct a wellness check after the singer posted a video on social media depicting her dancing with knives.
EXCLUSIVE 'A shock and an embarrassment': Canada's governor general on Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran
Canada's Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War was 'a shock and an embarrassment,' and she's considering personally reaching out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Police search for answers after IED explosion in Barrie, Ont. parking lot
Police in Barrie continue to canvas a west-end neighbourhood, searching for answers after a vehicle explosion at an Anne Street apartment complex Wednesday morning.
Class-action lawsuit seeks compensation for Canadian consumers who bought Cold-FX products
A Canadian class-action lawsuit alleges the effectiveness of Cold-FX products was falsely advertised, and seeks compensation for anyone who bought the products.
These are Canada's most popular baby names
Looking for baby name inspiration? A recent list of the top 20 baby names in 2022 may help with your search.
Blinken meets Indian foreign minister as row between India and Canada simmers
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Thursday with India's foreign minister amid a simmering row between New Delhi and Ottawa over allegations of Indian government involvement in the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada.
Philadelphia Phillies deny emotional support alligator from entering ballpark
A Phillies fan and his emotional support animal, an alligator named WallyGator, were denied entrance to watch Philadelphia host Pittsburgh.
Canada provides $2.5M in aid for humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh
Canada has provided $2.5 million in humanitarian aid for the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh region as Azerbaijan reclaims control over the breakaway region.
Regina
-
In defiance of judge, Sask. premier to force school pronoun rules into law
A Regina King's Bench judge has issued an injunction, effectively pressing pause on Saskatchewan's new school pronoun policy.
-
Sask., N.L. try to pluck health care workers from each other
Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador are attempting to pilfer each other's health-care workers.
-
'Their imaginations just go so wild': Zombie Walk returns to Regina this weekend
The streets of downtown Regina may look a little spooky this weekend, as fans of the undead will take part in the return of the Zombie Walk.
Saskatoon
-
In defiance of judge, Sask. premier to force school pronoun rules into law
A Regina King's Bench judge has issued an injunction, effectively pressing pause on Saskatchewan's new school pronoun policy.
-
Charges stayed for Saskatoon police officers accused in dog bite incidents
The Crown has stayed the charges against a pair of Saskatoon police officers accused in two unrelated incidents involving police dogs.
-
'They called me racist': Saskatoon guard saw life 'nearly collapse' after arrest video
The security guard who arrested a woman outside a Saskatoon grocery store says he watched “his life and livelihood nearly collapse,” after the altercation was caught on camera and shared online.
Northern Ontario
-
Garson man charged with impaired driving after crash in Lively
A 48-year-old Garson man has been charged with drug impaired driving after crashing his vehicle on Highway 17 in Lively on Thursday morning, police say.
-
Outside actors were behind North Bay protest, college president says
While refusing to name names, Canadore College president George Burton doubled down Thursday on his insistence that a international student protest earlier this month was nothing more than a "publicity stunt."
-
Aggressive adult tries to force entry into North Bay school, assaults police officer
A 33-year-old man has been arrested following a frightening incident at a North Bay high school.
Edmonton
-
University of Alberta closes endowment fund named after Nazi veteran recognized in the House of Commons
The University of Alberta is apologizing for having an endowment fund provided by Yaroslav Hunka, the Nazi veteran recognized in Parliament last week.
-
Local $50M-lottery winner to travel Europe, buy Porsche
An Edmonton man won $50 million in a lottery draw earlier this month.
-
Alberta fall influenza/COVID-19 immunization bookings begin Oct. 10
Albertans eligible to be immunized will be able to book their annual vaccines against fall respiratory viruses following next month's Thanksgiving long weekend, Alberta's health ministry announced on Thursday.
Toronto
-
Alleged car thieves seen entering homes in search of key fobs in new video
Police have released new video footage that shows a group of suspects gaining access to several York Region homes in an apparent attempt to find key fobs for vehicles parked outside.
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
Woman searches for lost dog as Toronto non-profit warns of spike in vandalized posters
Eddie’s Network, a Toronto-based advocacy group for lost dogs in the GTA, is warning of a spike in vandalized and removed posters for missing pets.
Calgary
-
Charges of attempted murder, more laid in shooting outside YYC
Police have charged a man with attempted murder and more following a shooting outside Calgary International Airport on Wednesday.
-
Wall of Fame honouring past hockey scouts soon to be unveiled in Okotoks
Hockey scouts were out in full force on Wednesday at the Max Bell Centre, taking in day one of the AJHL showcase.
-
Tweet announcing trade of NBA superstar Damian Lillard to Milwaukee uses Calgary skyline as stand in
Calgary stood in for Metropolis in a couple of Superman flicks in the late 70s. It stood in for the end of the world in HBO's The Last of Us.
Montreal
-
Northvolt to build $7B battery factory near Montreal, includes government money
Swedish manufacturer Northvolt says it will build a $7 billion gigafactory for electric vehicle batteries near Montreal that it claims will represent the largest private investment in Quebec's history.
-
Man, 30, charged in deaths of mother, grandmother in Longueuil
The man arrested in connection with the deaths of two women in Longueuil was charged with two counts of second-degree murder on Thursday.
-
Water advisory in Laval’s west end partially lifts
Residents of a Laval neighbourhood can use their tap water again—but are still urged not to drink it. Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the city announced people in the Sainte-Dorothee district could safely use their water for washing, once they flush out their plum
Ottawa
-
Drivers, active-users split on future of Queen Elizabeth Driveway, poll finds
Nanos Research says the online survey found 81 per cent of non-active users want Queen Elizabeth Driveway open for driving year-round, while 78 per cent of respondents identified as active-users want the QED closed to vehicles seven days a week year-round, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
-
Taxi customers paying new $5.56 pickup fee at Ottawa airport
Taxi passengers are now paying an extra $5.56 for pickup at the Ottawa International Airport, as taxi drivers pass on an airport-related fee to customers.
-
Events happening in Ottawa this weekend for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at events happening in Ottawa on Friday and Saturday to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Atlantic
-
Sask., N.L. try to pluck health care workers from each other
Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador are attempting to pilfer each other's health-care workers.
-
Nova Scotia to review freedom of information legislation after years of criticism
Nova Scotia's government is launching a review of its freedom of information legislation after years of criticism that the current system results in blacked-out government documents and a toothless review process.
-
Canada’s population jumps with immigrants lifting the numbers
Canada has seen exponential growth across the country over the last year according to new data released by Statistics Canada and the three Maritime Provinces are at the top of the chart.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Hamilton man wanted for murder of Kitchener 18-year-old
Waterloo regional police have named a suspect in the murder of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue and arrested another person in connection to the shooting.
-
Kitchener cat rescue being displaced by high-rise development
The Kitchener Stray Cat Rescue is searching for a new home after finding out the building they are currently in is being turned into a high-rise apartment.
-
Shooting at McDonald's parking lot now being investigated as homicide
Waterloo regional police say a fatal shooting in Kitchener on Wednesday is now being investigated as a homicide.
Vancouver
-
B.C. launching fall vaccination campaign for COVID, influenza on Oct. 10
B.C.'s public vaccination campaign for the fall respiratory illness season will begin Oct. 10, health officials announced Thursday.
-
As B.C. renews hospital mask mandate, officials say schools remain 'very safe'
A limited masking requirement will return to B.C. hospitals and other health-care settings next week as the province braces for a seasonal spike in COVID-19, influenza and RSV cases, but officials say there are currently no plans for mandatory masking in schools.
-
Investigation launched after man shows up with gunshot wound at Surrey hospital: RCMP
Police in Surrey say they have launched an investigation after a man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a local hospital Wednesday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Malahat crash closes highway in both directions
The Malahat highway was closed in both directions near Bamberton on Thursday afternoon due to a vehicle crash.
-
Suspect at large after UVic student sexually assaulted on campus
Saanich police are investigating after a student was sexually assaulted inside a washroom on the University of Victoria campus.
-
Greater Victoria gas prices hit one-year high
Gas prices hit a one-year high in Greater Victoria on Thursday, jumping by more than 12 cents per litre at many stations.