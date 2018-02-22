

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP have arrested a man accused of neglecting a mother dog and her pups after three pups were found dead inside a Black Sturgeon Falls Reserve home, according to police.

Mounties in Lynn Lake received a tip about the dogs on Feb. 7 and arrived at a home to find a mother dog and her four puppies.

On Wednesday, The RCMP identified the suspect as 46-year-old John Gerald Glen Linklater.

RCMP thanked the public for their assistance.