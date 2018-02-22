Featured
Arrest made after family of dogs left without food, water
RCMP supplied photo of the mother dog.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, February 22, 2018 7:38PM CST
RCMP have arrested a man accused of neglecting a mother dog and her pups after three pups were found dead inside a Black Sturgeon Falls Reserve home, according to police.
Mounties in Lynn Lake received a tip about the dogs on Feb. 7 and arrived at a home to find a mother dog and her four puppies.
On Wednesday, The RCMP identified the suspect as 46-year-old John Gerald Glen Linklater.
RCMP thanked the public for their assistance.