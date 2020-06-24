WINNIPEG -- A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in Winnipeg’s West Broadway neighbourhood.

The incident took place in the early morning hours of June 19. According to police, a man, who was admitted to hospital with stab wounds around 4:35 a.m., was attacked near Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street.

The victim, who has been identified as Robert James Forbister, 33, died from his injuries.

On June 23, the Winnipeg police’s major crimes unit arrested Brian Jamie Cromarty, 34. He has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.