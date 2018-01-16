

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipegosis RCMP, with the assistance of Dauphin RCMP have made an arrest following a shooting incident in December.

Investigators said on Dec. 23, it was reported to officers that a pickup truck with four occupants chased a second vehicle in Pine Creek First Nation.

Police said the vehicle being chased stopped at a residence and a male exited from the truck and discharged a firearm into the ground. No one was injured.

RCMP executed a search warrant on Jan. 11 at a residence in Duck Bay where a firearm related to the December incident was seized.

William Pelletier, 25, has been arrested and charged with a number of weapon related offenses including discharging a firearm while being reckless.