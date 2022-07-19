Arrest made following stabbing at outdoor party: police

The Winnipeg Police Service arrested a 19-year-old man following a stabbing at an outdoor party earlier this month.

The stabbing happened on July 9 in the area of Wilkes Avenue and Community Row at 12:39 a.m.

Officers had to travel two kilometres down a gravel road, where they were flagged down by teenagers who were at the party. Officers had to walk about one kilometre to reach the victim, an 18-year-old man.

Police said the victim suffered significant stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but was later upgraded to stable condition.

Following an investigation, police arrested a 19-year-old man, who was not named, on Monday.

He is facing a charge of aggravated assault, and was released from custody on an undertaking.