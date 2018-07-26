

CTV Winnipeg





A 24-year-old Winnipeg man has been charge with second degree murder in the 2017 stabbing death of Dean Wade Yurkiw, 50.

The incident happened on Aug. 4, 2017, when Yurkiw was attacked in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue.

Earlier this month, investigators released a suspect’s description, and on Tuesday, an arrest warrant was issued.

Zachary Brandon Roulette was arrested Wednesday and is being held at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.