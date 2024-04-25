WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Arrest made in 2021 northern Manitoba double homicide: RCMP

    Leona Tssessaze and Brent Denechezhe are pictured in RCMP handout photos. RCMP announced a 22-uyear-old man has been charged in connection with their homicides in 2021. (RCMP handout) Leona Tssessaze and Brent Denechezhe are pictured in RCMP handout photos. RCMP announced a 22-uyear-old man has been charged in connection with their homicides in 2021. (RCMP handout)
    Share

    Manitoba RCMP have arrested a suspect in relation to a 2021 double homicide in a remote northern community.

    Leon Paul Mercredi, 22, was apprehended on April 22 in Fond du Lac, Sask., and is facing two charges of first degree murder.

    Brent Denechezhe, 31, and Leona Tssessaze, 24, were found dead following a house fire in Northlands Denesuline First Nation on Sept.9, 2021.

    “Today, we do have a man in custody, and some answers for the family and community, but that is not to say that this is over,” said Supt. Rob Lasson with the RCMP’s major crimes unit. This double homicide has no doubt had a profound effect on a very tight-knit community.”

    Mecredi is in custody in Winnipeg and the charges against him have not been proven in court.

    According to Lasson, Denechezhe, Tssessaze and Mercredi were spending time together, when a disagreement occurred. Lasson alleges the accused returned with a firearm, shot and killed Denechezhe and Tssessaze, before setting the house on fire.

    “Families, and a very small community, were shattered,” Lasson said.

    An extensive investigated occurred, Lasson said, with officers in the community as recently as March 2024. Information was posted on social media, and messages in the Dene language were posted in the community in an attempt to find tips.

    “When we engaged the community, the community responded wholeheartedly,” Lasson said.

    RCMP allege Mercredi lived in Northlands Denesuline First Nation and left the community shortly after the murders, and they don’t believe anyone else is involved in the shooting.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90: CBC

    Bob Cole, a welcome voice for Canadian hockey fans for a half-century, has died at the age of 90. Cole died Wednesday night in St. John's, N.L., surrounded by his family, his daughter, Megan Cole, told the CBC.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    • Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90: CBC

      Bob Cole, a welcome voice for Canadian hockey fans for a half-century, has died at the age of 90. Cole died Wednesday night in St. John's, N.L., surrounded by his family, his daughter, Megan Cole, told the CBC.

    • Cement truck and pickup truck collide in Elgin County

      Around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash on Talbot Line in the Municipality of Bayham. According to police, a cement truck and pickup truck collided with the cement truck tipping over.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News