WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have arrested a man in relation to the serious assault of a man in his 70s that happened on June 30.

According to police, investigators made the arrest with help from the public.

Police said officers were first called to Mountain Avenue and McGregor Street around 9:40 p.m. on June 30 for an assault and found an injured man in his 70s. He was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.

Officers then obtained photos of the man who assaulted the senior and asked the public for help.

Kelly Adolf Schritt, 32, was subsequently arrested on Sunday and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon. The charges have not been proven in court.