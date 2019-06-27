

CTV News Winnipeg





A 36-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following a stabbing in May that left one man dead.

Just before 10 p.m. on May 21, police went to a home in the 500 block of Flora Avenue and found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as Jessie Robert David Catterson, 36.

The homicide unit investigated and made an arrest.

Donald Leslie Parisien, 36, has been charged and is in custody.