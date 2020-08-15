RCMP have made an arrest in the death of a 62-year-old man, who was killed in a community southeast of Flin Flon, Man.

Police were called to an assault on McLean Street in Cranberry Portage on Aug. 7. The victim was taken to hospital and died three days later of his injuries.

Forty-one-year old Jeremiah Colquhoun has been charged with manslaughter. Colquhoun is from Sherridon, Man., which is around 90 kilometres north of Cranberry Portage.

Colquhoun was taken into custody and is set to appear in the Pas Provincial Court on Aug. 17. None of the charges have been tested in court.

Cranberry Portage RCMP, Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services are now part of the investigation.