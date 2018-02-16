Featured
Arrest made in fatal stabbing in North End: police
St. Theresa Point resident Conrad Flett, 27, died in hospital after being stabbed in the first 100 block of Charles Walk. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, February 16, 2018 12:34PM CST
Winnipeg police have charged at 25-year-old man in connection with a homicide on Valentine’s Day.
St. Theresa Point resident Conrad Flett, 27, died in hospital after being stabbed in the first 100 block of Charles Walk.
On Friday, police said investigators believe Flett was staying with a female he had recently started a relationship with when a male broke in. The male took off after Flett was stabbed.
A 25-year-old Winnipeg man named Jarryd Rocky Harper has been charged with second degree murder, police said.
He remains in police custody.