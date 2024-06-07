Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed Winnipeg cyclist

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Winnipeg cyclist Thursday morning.

Crews were called to Wellington Crescent near Cockburn Street at 7 a.m. Thursday for the collision.

The cyclist, a 61-year-old man, was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries.

Police began investigating, and determined a white BMW was being driven at a high speed when it hit the cyclist and left the scene. Police said both the BMW and the cyclist were travelling in the same direction.

Beckham Keneth Severight, 19, was arrested and charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He is in custody and the charges have not been proven in court.

'How much is a life worth?'

Patty Wiens, a board member with the cycling advocacy group Bike Winnipeg, said she felt shock and horror when she learned of the man’s death, saying the stretch of road where the hit-and-run occurred is a dangerous stretch for cyclists as it’s not part of the dedicated bike areas on the same street.

“People who are using their bikes for transportation to get to work, they want to take the quickest way possible,” she said. “And this is the quickest way possible to get to the rest of the network that connects after Stradbrook.

“This is also a stretch where people who drive like to cut through so that they don't have to take Corydon or Osborne. So it becomes a rat run right here, where people are going super fast, impatient and not really always watching for cyclists.”

Bill Spornitz, who has lived in the area for 30 years, said there needs to be better traffic planning and engineering to incorporate cyclists.

“We go to other cities, they've already built out all this huge active transportation stuff, and us, we're still killing folks in the morning on a pretty safe street,” he said.

Wiens said Bike Winnipeg has been advocating for bike lanes and cyclist protection in the area.

“We're always told there's limited resources. Well, how much is a life worth?” she said. “A life was lost in this stretch that we've been begging for. How many lives are almost lost on this stretch? How many people don't even take this stretch because they're terrified? So we'd like to know what's next. We'd like to know why our safety is not a priority in the budget.”

A sit-in event will be taking place on Friday at Wellington Crescent and Cockburn Street to call attention to bike safety in the area. It will run from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.