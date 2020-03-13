WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 22-year-old Winnipeg man following a homicide on Elgin Avenue on Tuesday.

Police responded to a report of an injured man in the 500 block of Elgin and found an unconscious man with significant injuries. Officers performed CPR on the victim, who was later taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Travis Joel Johnson, 27.

The Winnipeg police’s homicide unit got a Canada-wide arrest warrant of Dylan James Mousseau for second-degree murder.

Mousseau is described as six foot three, around 148 pounds, with a thin build. He has brown eyes and short black hair. Police said he has animal paw tattoos on both hands.

Officers are cautioning people to not approach Mousseau. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911. Any other information that could help police should be given to investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.