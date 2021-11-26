Arrest warrant issued for man following shooting in Portage la Prairie

RCMP said 32-year-old Kalsey Houle (pictured) is wanted on multiple gun-related charges. The charges have not been proven in court. (Source: RCMP) RCMP said 32-year-old Kalsey Houle (pictured) is wanted on multiple gun-related charges. The charges have not been proven in court. (Source: RCMP)

Winnipeg Top Stories